Capital Advantage Inc. Makes New $930,000 Investment in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Capital Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,590 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LITE. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Lumentum by 4.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 303,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,219,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Lumentum by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,287,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,035,000 after buying an additional 304,873 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in Lumentum by 1.2% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 153,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Lumentum by 298.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 39,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 29,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of LITE traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.70. 603,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,092. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.53. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $65.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet cut Lumentum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Lumentum from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $51,369.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

