Capital Advantage Inc. Purchases New Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $4,967,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,143,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 60,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.92.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:WFC traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.40. 30,454,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,972,568. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.57. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $50.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.