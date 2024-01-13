Capital Advantage Inc. Sells 65,845 Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Capital Advantage Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,845 shares during the period. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged accounts for approximately 12.8% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Capital Advantage Inc. owned approximately 18.87% of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged worth $59,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 559.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,366,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,204 shares during the period. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,309,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 18,877 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the first quarter worth approximately $986,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,196 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.06. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $78.88.

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

