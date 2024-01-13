Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 212 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $287.52. 129,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,191. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $289.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.22.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

