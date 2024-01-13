Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 3,047 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNTX. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 456,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter worth $399,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter worth $210,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,096,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,219,000 after acquiring an additional 27,279 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75,566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Gentex Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.20. 1,046,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,616. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.45. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $34.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More

