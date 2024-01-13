Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 3,408 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor makes up about 1.0% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,380,451,000 after acquiring an additional 99,064,396 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after buying an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,064,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,526,000 after buying an additional 2,743,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,024,000 after buying an additional 2,568,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ON stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $73.47. 5,099,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,109,308. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average of $87.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

