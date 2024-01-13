Capital Insight Partners LLC Buys 125 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Humana by 102,197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,920,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,621,731,000 after buying an additional 143,883 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,513,000 after buying an additional 366,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,293,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,022,332,000 after buying an additional 58,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,804,000 after buying an additional 290,865 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUM traded down $16.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $438.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,743,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,630. The company’s 50-day moving average is $479.59 and its 200-day moving average is $478.49. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $541.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.61.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

