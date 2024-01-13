Capital Insight Partners LLC Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,255 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.06. 6,680,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,622,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.36 and its 200-day moving average is $105.36.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.