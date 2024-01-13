Capital Insight Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 104,751.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,592,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,293,414,000 after buying an additional 79,517,033 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,039 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $53,702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 261.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,921,000 after purchasing an additional 849,806 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $1,317,691.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,593,033.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $1,317,691.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,033.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $3,109,723 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TOL stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.32. 1,491,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,933. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.65. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $105.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

