Capital Insight Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in Logitech International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 62,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Logitech International by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 270,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,702,000 after acquiring an additional 49,755 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

Logitech International Price Performance

Logitech International stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,700. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.69. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $96.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.39. Logitech International had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Profile

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.