Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $3.39 Million Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Capital Insight Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 339,189.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,674,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,195,000 after buying an additional 142,632,360 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $146,946,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 1,931,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,470,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,520,000 after buying an additional 1,066,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,138,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,905,000 after buying an additional 625,337 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGF traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $46.95. The company had a trading volume of 347,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,288. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average is $45.40.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

