Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Bunge Global by 533.3% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Bunge Global by 45.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of BG stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,103. Bunge Global SA has a 1-year low of $87.86 and a 1-year high of $116.59. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.13.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

