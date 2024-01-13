Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $603,000 Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.60.

NYSE ZBH traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.07. 1,735,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,474. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

