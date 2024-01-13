Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases 98 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 1.2% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 102.1% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Booking by 60.5% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $49.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,502.40. 167,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,368. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,222.16 and a 12-month high of $3,580.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,304.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,091.81.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $53.03 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,492.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booking

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.