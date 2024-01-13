Capital Insight Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 104,312.4% during the second quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 194,021 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,515 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $32.80. The company had a trading volume of 74,344,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,872,952. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $259.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

