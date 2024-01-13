Capital Insight Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $513,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TM traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.68. The company had a trading volume of 208,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,591. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.16 and a 200 day moving average of $176.74. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $132.35 and a 1-year high of $196.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $3.20. The company had revenue of $79.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

