Capital Insight Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Capital Insight Partners LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,057 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 706.9% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SCHH stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.53. 1,937,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,560,563. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.