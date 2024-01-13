Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 162 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VTI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.11. 3,053,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,801,094. The company has a market cap of $334.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $190.18 and a 1 year high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

