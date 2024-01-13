Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 392 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $971,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BSV traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.24. 1,957,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,638. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.65.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

