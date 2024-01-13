Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Position Increased by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on COF. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $131.00 target price (up from $111.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.31.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.70. 2,288,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,102. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $134.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.