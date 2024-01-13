Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $153.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $131.00 target price (up from $111.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a reduce rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.31.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $127.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $134.26. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,736,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

