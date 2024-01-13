Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at CIBC

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. National Bankshares set a C$48.00 target price on Capital Power and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$47.27.

Capital Power Price Performance

Capital Power stock opened at C$36.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$35.11 and a 12 month high of C$46.90.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C$0.89. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 13.68%. Equities analysts predict that Capital Power will post 3.6168401 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

Insider Transactions at Capital Power

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total transaction of C$64,260.00. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

