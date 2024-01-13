CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CapStar Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21. CapStar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $26.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CapStar Financial will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CapStar Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CapStar Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in CapStar Financial by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 511,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,273,000 after buying an additional 130,949 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 112,796 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 630,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 107,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

Featured Articles

