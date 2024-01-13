Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stake Lowered by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.9% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.7% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.7% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.79. 2,033,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,308. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 173.44, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.51. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $68.53 and a one year high of $108.85.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.