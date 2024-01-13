Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,227,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,048 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $122,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 205.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CARR. Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.03.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

