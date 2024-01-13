Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 959 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up about 1.2% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,603,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,017,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 83.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,925,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,952 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 144.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,204,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,500 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 93.2% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,595,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,187,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,813. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.50.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.81%.

NTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

