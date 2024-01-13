Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 404.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 141.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COLM traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $77.39. 296,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,210. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.52. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $98.32.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $985.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.07 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on COLM shares. UBS Group cut Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.71.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

