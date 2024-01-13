Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Insight Enterprises makes up approximately 1.2% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 3,760.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 921,122 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,790,000 after buying an additional 477,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,414,000 after purchasing an additional 476,084 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 379.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,939,000 after purchasing an additional 324,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,254,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.24. The company had a trading volume of 150,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,124. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $109.10 and a one year high of $186.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NSIT shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSIT

About Insight Enterprises

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.