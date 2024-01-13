Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

SNY stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.21. 1,479,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.12. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $57.82.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

