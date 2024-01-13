Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 298 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 1.4% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,735,442,000 after acquiring an additional 964,666,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,103,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,531 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.19.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,457,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,628,135. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $84.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,962.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

