Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) traded up 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.31 and last traded at $26.15. 819,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 868,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

Cassava Sciences Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of -0.30.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.20. Sell-side analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cassava Sciences

About Cassava Sciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,268,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,907 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 373,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 1.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 27.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

