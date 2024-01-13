Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) traded up 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.31 and last traded at $26.15. 819,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 868,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of -0.30.
Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.20. Sell-side analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
