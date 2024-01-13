Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $20,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $290.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,955,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,384. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $147.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $299.20.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.79.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

