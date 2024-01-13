Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cazoo Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZOO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cazoo Group by 11.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,561,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251,677 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cazoo Group by 30.8% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 7,849,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,724 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,527,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,489,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cazoo Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,763,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 80,388 shares in the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cazoo Group alerts:

Cazoo Group Stock Down 14.6 %

NYSE CZOO opened at $4.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17. Cazoo Group has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $680.00.

Cazoo Group Company Profile

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. Cazoo Group Ltd was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.