CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Holdings Trimmed by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in CBRE Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 20,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 57,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $94.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.97.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

