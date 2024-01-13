CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits Market Capitalization of $42.93 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 13th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $42.93 million and $2.94 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0533 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05093323 USD and is down -5.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $2,683,977.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

