Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,686,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,021 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $116,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $78.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.82. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $79.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

