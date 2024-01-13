Centene (NYSE:CNC) Sets New 12-Month High at $79.43

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.43 and last traded at $79.25, with a volume of 1343429 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.41.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

