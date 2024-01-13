Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Rating Increased to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Century Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.67.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $13.17.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $545.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Century Aluminum

In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $881,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $881,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,576.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,553 shares in the company, valued at $570,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,277,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,139,000 after buying an additional 103,754 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth approximately $931,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 7.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 16.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 152,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 21,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,411,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25,083 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

