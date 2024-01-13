Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Position Raised by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Ceridian HCM accounts for approximately 1.0% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,174,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,341,000 after acquiring an additional 115,168 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,453,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,753 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,738,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,340,000 after purchasing an additional 300,199 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,603,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,317,000 after purchasing an additional 460,989 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,758,000 after purchasing an additional 170,524 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

Shares of CDAY stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.31. 970,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,017. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.12 and its 200-day moving average is $68.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,177.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.62 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.59 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 0.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.47.

Insider Activity at Ceridian HCM

In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,448.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $195,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,448.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $467,898.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,195,526.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

