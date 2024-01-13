CFO4Life Group LLC Acquires 109 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,181 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evexia Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 67.9% during the third quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 30,331 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in EOG Resources by 50.9% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 26,940 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 11.5% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE EOG traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.05. 3,010,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,286. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.91.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG Resources

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.