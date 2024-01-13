CFO4Life Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,091 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after purchasing an additional 456,638,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,169,018,000 after purchasing an additional 485,066 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,235,380,000 after purchasing an additional 317,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $293.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,714,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,530. The firm has a market cap of $212.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.37.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.83.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

