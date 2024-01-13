CFO4Life Group LLC Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 target price (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,940 shares of company stock valued at $39,100,260 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $7.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $642.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,067,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,733. The stock has a market cap of $610.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.36, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $594.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $551.84. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $644.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.88%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

