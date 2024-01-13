CFO4Life Group LLC Has $154,000 Holdings in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 93.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $814,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.09. 2,533,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,349. The stock has a market cap of $796.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.17. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03.

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.86%. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.36%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

