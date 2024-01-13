CFO4Life Group LLC Has $206,000 Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,330. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.63 and a fifty-two week high of $320.90.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

