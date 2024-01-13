CFO4Life Group LLC Has $636,000 Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,281,753,000 after purchasing an additional 507,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in American Express by 87,430.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after buying an additional 12,682,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,817,376 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,878,460,000 after buying an additional 214,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut American Express from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.21.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.04. 3,366,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $189.51. The company has a market capitalization of $132.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.45.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

