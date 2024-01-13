CFO4Life Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CFO4Life Group LLC cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for 1.0% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 179.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.36.

Read Our Latest Report on Waste Management

Waste Management Trading Up 1.2 %

WM traded up $2.18 on Friday, reaching $181.40. 1,035,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,758. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.64 and its 200-day moving average is $166.00. The company has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $181.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.