CFO4Life Group LLC Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,445 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 370.0% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.36.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.72, for a total value of $2,057,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,009,110.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,103,833 shares of company stock worth $270,344,621. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,847,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,764,983. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.89. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.16 and a 12-month high of $275.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $263.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

