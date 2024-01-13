CFO4Life Group LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

CFO4Life Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 67.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,927 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 84.9% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 24,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 59,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VT stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.47. 1,635,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,029. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.07. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.40.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

