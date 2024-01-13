CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 1,625 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CFO4Life Group LLC cut its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CARR traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,890,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,819. The company has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.03. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

