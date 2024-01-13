CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 6,172 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

CFO4Life Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,172 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYG. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.28. 7,714,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,176,201. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.80) to GBX 62 ($0.79) in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

